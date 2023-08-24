MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle migrants throughout South Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Andres Beltran Jr., 36, and Jose Luis Beltran Mondragon, 28, both from Houston, were found guilty by a jury on Dec. 14, 2022.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Beltran to serve 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mondragon was previously ordered to serve the same sentence.

“These men were hands-off coordinators who thought they could hire others to do their dirty work and not get caught,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “The swift jury verdict and today’s 10-year prison sentence, the maximum, shows otherwise. This office is committed to prosecuting every part of a human smuggling operation, from the drivers to the ones pulling the strings.”

Between February and June of 2020, Beltran, Mondragon and others transported multiple groups of undocumented migrants from Rio Grande City north toward Laredo for the anticipated final destination of Houston.

Beltran’s smuggling organization would then house the migrants at a ranch in Rio Grande City until additional members of the smuggling group would transport them north.

“Both Beltran and Mondragon would drive down from Houston, coordinate with the drivers, scout the area for law enforcement and accompany the transport drivers back north in tandem,” the release stated. “The Beltran smuggling organization would typically transport the aliens in the bed of trucks through private ranch roads in an effort to circumvent the Border Patrol (BP) checkpoints.”

Authorities said Beltran was responsible for a rollover accident that happened during a smuggling event which left one migrant seriously injured. Law enforcement apprehended over 100 migrants attributable to the organization.

Beltran and Mondragon will remain in custody until they are transferred to a federal prison.