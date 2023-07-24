HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multi-million dollar housing development in Harlingen is in jeopardy after the city commission voted to deny a rezoning request.

Some residents objected to plans to include rental properties as part of the development.

“There was going to be about, anywhere from 10 to 14 rental properties that were going to be placed there,” said Rene Perez District 5 City Commissioner. “That is what the contention, that was the issue that a lot of the residents have.”

Ace Valley Development planned on building 42 single-family homes on Dixieland Road across from Dixieland Park. The project also called for garden homes to be built specifically as rentals.

A petition was presented to the City Commission objecting to the project over concerns about traffic, noise, and property valuation.

The petition also states that “with multi-family (low income) there is a possibility of an increase in crime in the area.”

Armando Elizarde, President of ACE Valley Development, said his projects, including this one, have never included low-income housing.

Elizarde said the planned development doesn’t work without the rental homes being included. After subdividing the land, he said there were about one and a half acres left over. Instead of making each individual lot larger, the company decided to create an area with small garden homes to act as rentals. He added that the only other option is to make the lots bigger for each home, but that would drive up the total cost for customers.

“We were trying to stay under a certain price point because we thought that’s what this area needed. So the reason for that was, it would only drive up the cost of the existing lots and make them more expensive,” Elizarde said.

Elizarde joined commission members, city staff, and residents so their concerns could be addressed.

Commissioner Perez said, “He answered all the questions that were asked of him, and he tried to soothe some of their concerns.”

For his part, Elizarde believed he would have Mr. Perez’s support for the project if he met with local residents.

“He [Commissioner Perez] asked me to meet with the people, to meet with the residents, and I did. He told me that if I did that, he would support the subdivision,” said Elizarde. “That if I came out and met with everybody and explained what we were going to do, he would support my subdivision. I did that. I did everything that he expected of me. And we got before the commission and he voted against it. So I felt that I was used.”

Elizarde added he thought City Commissioners had based their votes more on politics rather than what was good for the city. Harlingen’s Planning and Development, Fire Prevention Bureau and City Engineer had all approved the project.

For now, the project is on hold indefinitely. Elizarde said he will focus on other projects already under construction. He said he would wait to see what he would do with the property over the next few years. He added he was afraid that if a housing development couldn’t get approved for the area, the land may sit undeveloped for years to come.