House passes Updated Heroes Act, additional $2.2 trillion in relief funds

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the updated Heroes Act.

The Heroes Act would provide an additional $2.2 trillion in relief for those impacted by the pandemic.

A release states the funds will aid families, businesses, schools and front line workers, and will also provide funds for testing and contact tracing.

The act includes, Direct Payments to Families, Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Food Support, Rental Assistance, Unemployment Insurance, ACA Premium Subsidy, Support for Small Businesses, Assistance for Airline Industry Workers, More funds to bolster education and child-care, Honors our heroes, Supports testing, tracing and treatment, Bolsters housing assistance.

The Heroes Act will now be heading to the U.S. Senate.