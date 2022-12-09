EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new bill could change the way Texas funds schools. At the moment schools are funded on their average daily attendance.

The new bill would allow districts to get money based on the number of students enrolled.

If a student is absent districts loses money which leads schools missing out on millions.

Edinburg Superintendent Mario Salinas said, his district loses millions at the end of the year because of attendance issues, now he is calling on lawmakers to pass House Bill 31.

“So if the legislature can approve this house bill, the Edinburg CISD specifically stands to profit 10,12 to $15 million more per year,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent, Mario Salinas said.

Average daily attendance is the sum of students present throughout the school year. That number is then divided by the number of days schools are required to open.

When a student misses frequently, schools lose out on funds needed. Due to a recent increase in illnesses like COVID and the flu, the school district has lead to a loss of funds.

“And we’re not the only one, the entire public school system in the state of Texas loses millions of dollars,” Salinas said.

With House Bill 31, schools would get money based on student enrollment instead of attendance.

It’s a bill Edinburg Superintendent Mario Salinas calls a gamechanger.

“This is something that will really help Edinburg, it would help every single school district in the state of Texas,” Salinas said.

Salinas said, should House Bill 31 pass more could be done for all of Edinburg CISD’s 34,000 students.

The bill was drafted by Representative Gina Hinojosa.

Last year, Hinojosa tried to get a similar bill passed but it did not gain traction. Should this bill pass it would go into effect September 1st, 2023.