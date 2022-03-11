HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Every dog has its day, and Wednesday was that day for a frequent visitor of the Space Dog Station hotdog stand in Brownsville.

Photo shared on social media of Laika sitting outside Space Dog Station in Brownsville. [Courtesy: Rebecca Rodriguez]

After five months of running her new business in downtown Brownsville, Space Dog Station owner Rebecca Rodriguez knew she could count on seeing one particular regular customer.

A clever, cream-colored mixed breed dog would show up at open and stay until closing time, Rodriguez told ValleyCentral.

Laika became the dog’s name, after the Soviet space dog who became the first animal in space. Fitting for the space-themed business regular.

Customers became familiar with Laika as well and would often buy food to leave for her.

While Laika was not one to refuse a tasty meal, Rodriguez began to sense that this “smart dog” had a taste for more than just hotdogs.

“There was just something in her face that told me that wasn’t what she wanted,” said Rodriguez. “The last picture I took of her I knew what she wanted.”

A photo of Laika sitting outside of the hotdog stand on a rainy night told Rodriguez exactly what the dog was longing for.

“Last week was enough for me and I said, ‘I am going to find her a home and family.’ Thank God it didn’t take long,” said Rodriguez as she explained the through behind her Facebook post.

“I haven’t had the time for my little friend here and it’s so sad to see her out there like this. I don’t want to call the dog pound on her. She’s a great dog, she is smart, and is loyal,” wrote Rodrigez in her post.

Laika’s photo and plea for help were answered somewhere in the over 200 shares, and a family from Harlingen picked her up a few days later.

The photos of Laika sent to Rodriguez speak for themselves; the lucky space dog knows she is home.

“That was a face I had never seen before,” said Rodriguez of Laika’s photo.