HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just like cold weather, hot temperatures can trigger asthma symptoms. Not only hot, but humid weather conditions can activate common allergens like mold, pollen, and dust.

This can cause your airways to get irritated, making you feel sick.

Heavy rains also tend to trigger allergens into the environment, especially if it’s followed by high temperatures. For example, pollen particles tend to swell up with rain, and the larger the particle, the more irritation it causes.

“Asthmatics have an underlying sensitivity where their airway is more sensitive to certain irritants,” said Dr. John Austin, Valley Baptist Medical Center, “When those irritants increase in the environment, whether it’s because of the heat or the wind, or the pollution, it’s just going to make those individuals more susceptible.”

Austin recommends you take precautions like staying indoors as much as possible and wearing a mask if you plan on spending a lot of time outside.

Things like air pollution, ozone, and pollen also go up when the weather is hot and humid.

This causes your lungs and airways to react negatively to them.

While most of the time allergic reactions can be mild like sneezing and coughing, Dr. Austin says there are more serious symptoms that require medical attention.

“If you start to notice a discoloration, maybe the lip coloration changes a little bit, it gets a little darker and hue or a little darkness underneath the fingernails. Those are signs that maybe you’re not getting enough oxygen. And if you develop those kinds of symptoms, you definitely need to report to an emergency or a walk-in type of clinic where you can be evaluated, and they can measure your oxygen level,” he said.

If you start wheezing, especially to the point where others can hear it, that is an indicator you need to seek medical attention.