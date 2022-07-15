After a few days of hit-or-miss sea breeze showers, hot and dry conditions are returning to the valley. Rain chances are back to none for the foreseeable future.

This weekend, Saharan dust will return to the region, bringing hazy skies and the potential for poor air quality. Dust in the atmosphere can interfere with allergies and cause respiratory issues for sensitive groups, so be mindful of the dust as you go about your weekend plans.

In addition to the dust, high pressure in the central U.S. will bring hot and dry conditions to deep south Texas, along with many central and western states. High pressure is also building in the gulf, keeping rain chances at zero.

This high pressure and dust also continues over much of the Atlantic Basin. High means dry and dust acts as a storm suppressor, so no activity in the tropics is expected over the next 5 days.