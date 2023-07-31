MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hospitals and paramedics in South Texas are seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses.

Frank Torres, EMS director for Willacy County, said they have an uptake of emergency phone calls due to heat exhaustion and in some cases heat stroke.

Torres says the age group primarily affected by the heat are people who work in the outside heat and those who are older.

“Right now, we’re seeing the people that are being most affected are the elderly, and those people that are out, out and about working in the hot sun between one and five,” Torres said.

Kennetha Foster, the Chief Nursing Officer for South Texas Health System, says hospitals are seeing an increase of people in the emergency room.

“For the months of June and July, we saw approximately 168 heat-related illnesses, and that’s actually about 70% more than we saw this time last year,” she said.

Foster said dizziness, headaches, nausea and vomiting are signs of too much heat exposure and require an emergency phone call.

She added heat stroke can be life threatening and advises people who work in the outside heat to look out for signs of possible heat exhaustion.

“If you’re out working with other people, and you recognize those symptoms, and then in them, please speak up and ask them to go inside, help them get some water and maybe delay whatever you’re doing and come back to it later,” Foster said.

Torres advises people to drink water frequently and remain indoors between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., if possible.

South Texas Health System has increased nursing staff and opened more space in their emergency room departments for a potential increase in patient volume.