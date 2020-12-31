Hospitals challenge pricing transparency decision

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, KVEO reported about President Trump’s executive order taking effect on Friday that forces hospitals to publicly post their prices for procedures. That order faced legal challenges from hospital groups around the country.

In October, the American Hospital Association (AHA) and other groups of hospitals sued to block the implementation of President Trump’s executive order.

Proponents of the order said the AHA lawsuit was only looking out for hospitals. “To keep their prices secret, and to keep gag orders between them and physicians to not disclose and between them and the insurance companies to keep prices hidden from the consumers,” said Cynthia Fisher, the founder and chairman of Patient Rights Advocate.

Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of President Trump and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). You can read the full decision of the court here.

Hospitals having to post prices is not new. Back in 2010, the Affordable Care Act required hospitals to publish a list of the hospital’s standard charges online.

You can view those standard charges, called chargemasters, on hospitals websites under their billing pages. You can view the chargemasters for Valley Baptist on this page. You can find the chargemaster for DHR Health in Edinburg under the ‘For Self-Pay Patients’ tab on this page.

The DHR Health chargemaster is 55,631 lines in an excel spreadsheet listing off what the category of service is, the name of the service, and the price. There are lots of duplicates on the list with no readily available explanation as to why there are multiple of that one service, or why some duplicates cost the same and why others cost a different price.

The chargemaster is long, confusing, and not very helpful for the average person looking to see how much their trip to the hospital will cost.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. agreed.

They sided with the HHS requiring that hospitals post a consumer friendly list of shoppable services at the hospital alongside their chargemasters.

Excerpt from judges ruling on American Hospital Association et al v Azar, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-5193. Highlighted is the proposal from HHS Secretary Alex Azar, which the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided for 2-0.

The decision from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was handed down Tuesday, three days before the new order is to go into effect. The ruling was celebrated by patients rights groups.

“The judgement and the opinion just came out in benefit for pro consumers, pro competition, and this is a huge win for the American people,” said Fisher.

Melinda Hatton, the general council for AHA, responded to the court’s decision with the following statement sent to KVEO.

“America’s hospitals and health systems support the goal of increasing price transparency by making patient out-of-pocket cost estimates easier to access and understand. Our focus remains on providing patients with the knowledge they actually need to make informed decisions about their health care. That is why we are disappointed in today’s decision to uphold the District Court rejection of hospitals’ challenge to the rule. Further, the decision to decline a stay in enforcement ignores the overwhelming burden of the pandemic on hospitals.

The AHA continues to believe that the disclosure of privately negotiated rates does nothing to help patients understand what they will actually pay for treatment and will create widespread confusion for them. We also believe it will accelerate anticompetitive behavior among commercial health insurers and hinder innovations in value-based care delivery. Lastly, the requirement imposes significant costs on care providers at a time when scarce resources are needed to fight COVID-19 and save lives. For these reasons, the AHA has urged the incoming administration to evaluate whether the rule should be revised and to exercise enforcement discretion for the duration of the public health emergency.

We are reviewing the decision carefully to determine next steps.”