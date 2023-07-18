HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hospitals are seeing a record number of patients and this is leading to a strain on ambulance services across the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re transporting patients that could be seen at doctors’ offices,” said Rene Perez, Director of Transportation at South Texas Emergency Care.

Perez says paramedics have received numerous calls for non-emergency cases. These calls have more patients filling up emergency rooms.

“Typically, hospitals will need to utilize the emergency room to hold those patients and some patients may be in the emergency room for several days,” said Perez.

With emergency rooms at capacity, paramedics are forced to wait for beds to transfer. That wait can be up to two and a half hours.

“It delays ambulances as well because we have to wait for beds to open up. It delays the 9-1-1 side of things, ambulances from responding to other emergencies,” Perez said.

Wesley Robinson is the Chief Nursing Officer at Harlingen Medical Center. He says July is typically a slow month for the healthcare center, but that isn’t the case this year.

“This year, we are finding that we are about to double the amount of patient admissions that we had last year, on average, every bed is full every single day. So we’re trying to create more points of contact where people can come get health care elsewhere instead of just the emergency department,” said Robinson.

One way to alleviate the strain on EMS and ER staff is to urge people to leave 9-1-1 for emergencies only.

For non-life-threatening cases, Perez says you should wait to see your doctor.

“There are many, many patients that are going in for maybe a common cold or have sniffles and that kind of thing. And you’re seeing those types of patients taking up the room in the ER’s and right now, that’s a precious commodity,” Perez said.

Robinson says because Harlingen Medical Center has seen an influx of patients this summer adding the facility is preparing heavily for the winter and the flu season that typically comes with it.

“Our planning has turned to what the winter is going to look like if we are this full in July. Then what happens when our Winter Texans return to the Valley and what does it look like when winter flu and those type of things come around,” Robinson said.