HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hook It 2 Cook It is an event where aspiring anglers want to learn how to fish or pick up a hobby for the summer.

“We’re gonna educate the community first. We’re gonna teach you how to do knots, laws, and regulations. Learn the basic components of fishing. But most importantly we want to educate the community and how it leads to a food source,” said Alfred Molina, Community Outreach Ambassador with Driscoll Health Plan.

In addition to fishing, there will be arts and crafts, moon jumps, and a 4,000-gallon catch tank.

The event is set for Saturday, June 3 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Hidalgo Pump House located at 902 S. Second Street in Hidalgo.

The event is free and no fishing gear is needed!

All gear will be provided. However, if you want to fish in the three-acre pond behind the pump house, then do bring your fishing gear.