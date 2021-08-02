Honduran migrant dies after displaying flu-like symptoms

HARLINGEN, Texas — On July 24, 2021, Harlingen Sector Border Patrol Agents apprehended two undocumented migrants near Highway 77.

The agency’s news release said one of the migrants, a Honduran national who displayed flu-like symptoms, informed Border Patrol agents he was not feeling well.

He was evaluated by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician and was admitted to a hospital in Kingsville, Texas that same day. On July 31, 2021, the man was pronounced dead by hospital personnel, said the release.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident. The DHS Office of Inspector General was also notified.