Homicide investigation in Weslaco

by: Rolando Avila
Weslaco Police
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department has issued a statement on a current homicide investigation.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of 6th Street and Bridge Avenue in Weslaco as they investigate.
The Weslaco Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the area of 6th Street and Bridge Avenue, we are asking the public to avoid the area.— WeslacoPolice (@WeslacoPD) December 12, 2021
