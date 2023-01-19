HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP.

HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately.

Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income threshold will be processed after the first six months from the application opening.

However, they may receive construction assistance prior based on their application date. The program is looking for more applicants from Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties.

“This program is very versatile,” said Elijah Casas, community outreach coordinator from the Texas General Land Office. “It assists homeowners who were impacted in any way by their homes. It helps with rehab repair, mitigation and reconstruction, but also reimbursement of up to 1,000 to $50,000. For certain out-of-pocket expenses that a homeowner may have used, for example, with repairs to their home.”

If home repairs were made before the application was submitted, you may be required to show receipts and asked to provide a homeowner self-certification of home repairs form that lists the repaired items.

Homeowners can qualify for up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses for repairs and more.

“Everybody is assigned the case manager,” Casas said. “So, this will be the person that is with you working through the process from the beginning, from when you start your application to follow-ups. If they are missing a required document from you, there’ll be the person that you will hear from or that you can reach out to if you have any questions about your application status or anything like that.”

You can call or make an appointment online to get started with your application.

Some of the documents required are a valid form of identification, proof of income and proof of home ownership. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.