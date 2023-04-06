BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville couple was arrested after police say they provided alcohol to underaged guests at their child’s party.

Martin Jasso, 51, and Sonia Garcia, 42, were arrested Friday, March 31, on the 100 block of Sagua La Grande, in the Brownsville Country Club area, on charges of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.

A news release from police, say the homeowner’s child threw a party that got out of hand. A caller reported shots were fired and guests were screaming.

When police arrived, they say they noticed over 50 minors under the legal drinking age throwing beer bottles away as they approached them.

“The officers then went to the backyard of the residence and noticed several alcoholic bottles and a DJ Booth set up,” the release stated.

According to police, when they knocked on the door to the home no one answered despite officers hearing people talking inside the house. After several minutes, officers say more minors walked out of the home and police were finally able to speak with Jasso and Garcia.

Jasso allegedly told police he was asleep and did not know anything about the party. Garcia told officers she was aware that her child was having a party but “did not realize it was loud.”

The two were arrested due to the amount of alcohol provided to the minors. They were arraigned on April 1 and each was given a $5,000 bond.