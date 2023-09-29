BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first week of the Anthony Eliff murder trial is nearly wrapped up with day four bringing Alex Hernandez to the stand.

Hernandez is the homeowner who rented rooms to Eliff and Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. During Friday’s testimony Eliff’s attorneys continued cross-examining Hernandez.

Eliff is charged with murdering Garcia in February of 2020.

Hernandez told the jury Garcia arrived at his home to pick up drugs the night of the shooting.

Defense attorneys showed Hernandez text messages that he sent to Eliff a day before Garcia’s death saying he was not happy with Garcia.

Eliff’s attorneys accused Hernandez of baiting Eliff to fight with Garcia and accused him of working with the state.