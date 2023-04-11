HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of homeless veterans in Texas is decreasing, but a local homeless shelter and soup kitchen says the number of veterans entering their doors is consistent.

“It can’t seem to get no worse but going to jail,” said Marcos Davila.

Davila is a veteran who served in the U.S. Marines for four years. He is homeless and struggling to find work in the Rio Grande Valley.

“I was 18 years old when I joined. I graduated high school on May 28, got my high school diploma, and on June 5 it was on to boot camp,” said Davila.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness found a 65% decrease in homeless veterans from 2007 to 2020, that’s more than 3,000 people.

Victor Rivera, executive director for Loaves & Fishes of the RGV, Inc., said the number of veterans that enter its shelters and dining room for a warm meal has stayed consistent.

“Definitely because they want to come in and have a meal,” Rivera said. “We’ll get them in the mornings for breakfast, lunch, and sometimes at dinner, we’ll see the same individual come in all three times just to have their warm meal.”

Rivera said the homeless problem is mainly due to mental trauma while deployed overseas.

“You know, oftentimes it’s because they’ve probably had a very traumatic or PTSD experience,” Rivera said. “Whether it be war or active duty for whatever circumstances they experience. I believe it’s just a mental health crisis that many of them do experience.”

George Solis is a veteran and commander with the American Legion. He said there are programs available for veterans who need assistance.

“There are so many every day that are homeless, and in need of help and the government has resources available. But if they don’t know about you, they’ll never know what’s going on,” said Solis.

Solis said there is a veteran service office in every county to help people get support or direction.