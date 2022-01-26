HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A homeless man has been sentenced to prison for beating a man in a wheelchair in July 2021.

Gregorio Garza, 52, will serve two years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Michael Wright on July 23, 2021, with a wooden board. Wright died shortly after the assault.

According to court documents, Garza was initially charged with murder, injuring a disabled person, and assault with a deadly weapon.

However, the murder charge was dropped against Garza in December 2021 due to a lack of evidence that he caused Wright’s death. Wright was cremated and an autopsy was not performed, leaving prosecutors without a definite murder conviction.

The injury to a disabled person charge was also dropped in December.

Garza has been arrested more than 50 times for charges spanning from 1988 to 2021. He’s been convicted on most of these charges including thefts, trespassing, and drug possession, among others.