Homeless community enjoys comedy show at Good Neighbor Settlement House

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville invited their clients over for an afternoon of laughs brought on by traveling comedian, Elvis Mujić.

The homeless community in downtown Brownsville enjoyed some popcorn, a drink, and some comedy last Thursday at the Good Neighbor Settlement House (GNSH).

Elvis Mujić, a traveling comedian who immigrated from Bosnia and grew up in Detroit, has performed at 98 homeless shelters across the U.S. and offered to perform for the homeless community in Brownsville.

This was the first event the GNSH has held since the start of the pandemic.

The event was held outdoors, in their parking lot, as opposed to their auditorium where they normally held events prior to the pandemic.

For the general public, Mujić hosts Socks and Undies Shows, where he asks the audience to bring new socks and underwear as their admissions fee. This is part of his mission to “cheer people up.”

“It’s nice to use the craft for people that could really benefit from it the most. I think homeless people might be the perfect example of that,” said Mujić. “You never get to go to a comedy show or any kind of show if you’re homeless so let’s bring it to them.”

In his 30-minute skit, Mujić joked about growing up in Detroit, goats, and being Muslim.

GNSH Assistant Director, Belinda Bradford says she was grateful to be able to invite the community for an event once again.

“Because of COVID, that put a total halt to all our activates,” said Bradford. “So that really put a strain on what can we do to continue to support our community as well as our homeless population.”

Bradford says despite the challenges last year, they were able to work in partnership with various community entities, such as the Brownsville Wellness Coalition and the RGV Food Bank, to continue providing services to their clients.

She feels the comedy show was a way to show love, compassion, and empathy to the community.

“For this to be held today, with this gentleman, Elvis, providing comedy relief, joy, to bring somebody to laugh, that really says something about bringing joy to a person, recognizing them for who they are,” said Bradford.

The Good Neighbor Settlement Home can be reached at 956-542-2368.