MCALLEN Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will hold a press conference on Tuesday in McAllen.

Mayorkas will meet with the DHS workforce, discussing the department’s operations at the southwest border.

Earlier on Tuesday, reporters were given access to the tarmac where 132 migrants boarded a deportation flight from Harlingen to Guatemala.

Mayorkas tour of the Rio Grande Valley comes as the Biden administration plans to end Title 42, which allows for migrants who entered the country illegally to be immediately expelled.

Before the conference, Mayorkas was briefed on border operations by several Border Patrol officials.