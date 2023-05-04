Homeland Security says secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in the Valley today to talk with elected officials, Border Patrol and non-profit groups ahead of the lifting of Title 42.

He arrived at the McAllen International Airport on Thursday morning. There he briefly spoke with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Both told Mayorkas they would need help to handle the influx of migrants that have descended on the Valley as the Title 42 public health order comes to an is end.