HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The housing and reconstruction program helped two families make desperately need repairs to their homes.

Monday morning, program coordinators handed over the keys to the families’ new reconstructed homes.

(Photo by: Reyna Rodriguez/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by: Reyna Rodriguez/ValleyCentral)

“After talking to the family, I know that they put in a lot of money over the years and it just never seemed to fix the problems,” a spokesperson for Housing and Reconstruction program said.

The program, funded by the annual CDBG, is able to help low-income homeowners, who need to make repairs to their homes.

“They were able to still participate, still apply and prevail and now we have this beautiful home for the family to enjoy,” the spokesperson added.