MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Well, they say there are two things you can count on. One of those things are taxes going up for many property owners across the Valley.

Senior Property Tax Consultant Tim Wilkins stated he has been getting a very high call volume regarding complaints of some notices that have been received.

”All around the state appraisals are going up. Hidalgo issued a little more than 190,000 notices of increase for this year. I think that the housing bubble along with the supply chain constraints that drove up material prices have caused them to increase valuations across the board,” the CADTax Property Tax Consulting President and CEO said.

What does that mean? You probably guessed it!

“Your tax bill goes up so does your escrow component from your mortgage payment and everybody’s getting hit in the wallet pretty hard,” Wilkins explained.

A McAllen homeowner said he was floored by the amount his property appraisal shot up.

“I feel devastated. $248,000 to $309,000. So that’s a big difference,” McAllen home and small business owner, Tamark Yepez, said.

And guess what? Appraisals are significantly up on commercial properties too. Yepez found out that his small business jewelry shop will be affected as well.

”My rent went up 48 percent from last year. So it is going to continue going up,” Yepez explained.

So does he handle this problem by selling his house? He says that’s a no.

“You won’t be able to buy another house. You know, for sure unless you know no way everything went up,” Yepez told ValleyCentral.

Wilkins agreed, selling is not a great option.

“You might be able to make something on selling the house but you’re gonna lose it when you buy something else,” Wilkins said.

There are a lot of really nice houses here in the valley and a lot of really nice houses going up. When you hear this, you might start thinking to yourself, it’s a good idea to rent.

“Renting is projected to be a very, very big market segment for the next 10 to 15 years. Not only because of property tax liability, but also cost of debt,” Wilkins added.

He believes mortgage rates are increasing to eight percent or even double digits in the coming months.

Wilkins tells us that he has thousands of clients in Hidalgo County and 2023 has been one of the busiest years his company has had.