WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When we think about home insurance we may think everything is covered. However, coverage can be limited when it comes to severe weather events.

Home insurance is not required in Texas, but a mortgage lender could require those who still owe on their home to have insurance. But that insurance coverage might not take care of everything.

It’s not only home insurance you should consider but also other types of coverage like flood and windstorm insurance.

Joshua Ruiz, an insurance agent with Farmers Insurance, says if you live in a Tier 1 county, which is a county close to the coast or a beach, you should consider an insurance plan covering wind damage.

“You might want to check your insurance policies to see if you have wind coverage on there,” said Ruiz. “Because they do provide those with other companies which are run by the state, and you would have to get your regular homeowner’s policy with the wind coverage on the side.”

Ruiz adds that windstorm damage is typically included in a standard home insurance policy for those who don’t live in a Tier 1 county.

There are coverage plans that include flood insurance and would protect your home, cars, and personal items.

According to Ruiz, there are time frames where flood insurance could take some time to be put into effect.

“You might run into some issues with the bind restrictions because they won’t allow us to bind coverage and put it into effect when there’s trouble out there. You know, hurricanes stirring up, they’re gonna put those restrictions until further notice,” said Ruiz.

The coverage flood insurance offers go through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). To qualify for flood insurance, you must live in one of the 23,000 participating NFIP communities.

You can apply through your local insurance agent to see coverage options.