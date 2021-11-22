Holiday Village in Brownsville resumes in-person visitation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The 12th annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park will have its grand opening on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Guests are welcome to attend in person.

The village will have 33 cottages decked out in Christmas decorations commemorating the Rio Grande Valley’s historical landmarks and businesses.

For the grand opening, there will be giveaways and door prizes. Live music will also be available, but Holiday Village Chairwoman, Laurie Ray said they’ll have artists play throughout the rest of the year.

Santa is also expected to be at the village starting the weekend after Thanksgiving until December 23.

“He’ll be very busy the weekend of Christmas since it falls on a Saturday,” added Ray. “He will not be here on Christmas Eve.”

Ray told ValleyCentral that having Santa and guests attend in-person felt right as COVID-19 vaccination numbers are increasing.

As of Nov. 19, Cameron County reports 74% of residents five years and older are fully vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated, Ray said you are still welcome to attend but are encouraged to socially distance and wear masks.

Cottage lights will turn on at 7 p.m. and Ray encourages those who plan on attending to arrive early as the number of guests is expected to be high this year.

The Holiday Village will be open to the public at no cost until Jan. 1, 2022.

For more information on the Holiday Village, visit their Facebook page.