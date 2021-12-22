Holiday travelers, shoppers bring more traffic to roadways

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday evening 10th Street in McAllen was almost completely full of cars as shoppers from in-town and out-of-town caught up on holiday shopping.

“Oh yeah definitely because of the traffic, it was hard to find parking, and then when we did find parking, we parked forever away,” said Serina, a shopper visiting McAllen from Alice, Texas.

Other shoppers said streets this time last year were empty and point to the Department of Homeland Security resuming non-essential travel for more people in the area.

“Oh yes, especially people from Mexico are coming in from the border,” said Javier Rivas, a Pharr resident shopping in McAllen. “The whole parking lot is all full, I’ve been here within an hour trying to find parking space.”

One Edinburg resident said her family has been coming across from Mexico to shop in McAllen, and said they see the ports of entry packed.

“My family always come over here to buy the presents and everything,” said Yunis Jimenez.

Serina, a shopper from Alice, Texas said McAllen has a lot to choose from.

“Blankets, earrings, shoes, there’s all kinds of stuff down here,” she said.

ValleyCentral spoke with business owners off-camera who did not want to interview. They said though there are noticeably more people on the streets, business sales have not changed much since last year.