Holiday parade gives McAllen an economic boost

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade is fast approaching. It is known for its beautiful lights and big floats but it also has an economic impact on the city of McAllen.

Parade officials said they have more than 5,000 participants and volunteers with some residents excited to attend the parade after it went virtual in 2020.

Vice President of Visit McAllen, Robert Lopez, said the parade is essential to the city.

“In McAllen, we don’t have Six Flags or an Alamo but what we do have is seasonal parades,” said Lopez.

He added the last time the parade was in full effect was in 2019. Now, with it back in person this year, the city hopes the parade will have the same economic benefits as it did in years past.

“It was great for tourism in general globally but also for the holiday parade, so it estimated that over 200,000 people attended the parade,” said Lopez.

He also says the parade draws in guests from out of town which adds to the benefit of profits.

“Hotel occupancy was at a record number; hotels were sold out that weekend,” said Lopez.

Area General Manager for Casa De Palmas Hotel in McAllen, Jeff Hamel said their typical season for hotel occupancy traffic is May through October but with the help of the parade, they’re seeing that same traffic for the weekend of the parade.

“We‘ve actually seen a recent spike in international tourists, and then with the international bridge opening here in McAllen Texas and the Christmas parade happening this weekend we were really happy to see everyone,” said Hamel.

Angel Martinez, a cashier at El Pato near where the parade route will be, said she hopes they can attract potential customers to boost revenue.

“Yea, I think we’re going to have a lot of people come over and customers and stuff and it’s going to be booming,” said Martinez.

The city hopes the parade will continue helping the city’s economy as it did before the pandemic.

“The numbers that I hear from expenditures to direct spending and manpower that it takes to do it the number is about $14 million it has in economic impact in the city.”

By putting on a quality event, Lopez said it sets them up for better growth for the next year.

The McAllen Holiday Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.