Hit and Run: Two children in the hospital after SUV hits school bus

WESLACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a hit and run on a school bus that happened on Wednesday after 8 a.m.

The incident occurred on Terry Road north of Benito Ramirez Road north of Edinburg.

According to a DPS news release, an Edinburg CISD school bus, with 13 students and the driver, was traveling southbound on Terry Road.

Texas DPS said a white Chevrolet Trailblazer hit the bus from behind, leaving its front bumper.

This is a stock photo of the suspect vehicle. It is a white Chevrolet Trailblazer missing its front bumper. Photos courtesy of Texas DPS.

The driver of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling behind the school bus. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to control speed and rear-ended the school bus, said the agency’s news release.

DPS said two children were transported to local hospitals with injuries and the driver of the Trailblazer fled the scene.

DPS Troopers are investigating this incident.

Authorities said the vehicle is missing its front bumper. If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle call the Texas DPS office at (956) 565-7600.

