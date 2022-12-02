RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church is turning to the community for help in raising money.

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the 70-year-old church recover from damages to the roof.

“We’re trying to see if we can raise funds for our insurance,” Irma Garcia Perrin, a Saint Anthony Catholic Church parishioner, told ValleyCentral. And so, we decided maybe we could do a Christmas Bazaar and try to get the people to come and buy things.

Damage to the roof of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church was made worse in 2020 by Hurricane Hannah.

“We have so much water damage because the roof is bad,” Garcia Perrin said. “And of course, the water comes in. And you can see where it’s run down the walls, and the windows all need to be resealed. And you can see the plaster falling.“

However, the church lacks the funds, which has led to more damage over the years.

“We pay around $22,00) a year, if not more,” she said. “And so, we don’t have that kind of income coming in. So we have to do fundraisers in order to pay for the insurance in case something was to happen.”

To pay the insurance, the church is hosting a Christmas Hometown Bazaar this weekend, selling festive items donated and raffle tickets for a chance to win up to $500.

“I’m just hoping that people will start coming back not just to our church, but all churches, they’re all hurting. I know,” she said.

Garcia Perrin hopes the church is able to raise at least $3,000, which would fund repairs.

The bazaar will take place at the church’s parish hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.