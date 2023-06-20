HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Mayor Norma Sepulveda shared details with providing ongoing care for animals in shelters.

Several hundred thousand dollars will go towards this historic initiative.

“So really from a foundational level up it is all targeting the lack of access to spay and neuter that the community has,” Executive Director of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Luis Quintanilla said.

The City of Harlingen has allocated $400,000 for the animal shelter for the fiscal year while providing the building and utilities.

Leaders with Rio Grande Valley Humane Society had requested $180,000 to help with spay and neuter services, surgeries, and hiring a veterinarian which is something that is groundbreaking for the community.

“The funding from the City of Harlingen to supplement the increase the community’s access to spay and neuter is historic,” Quintanilla said.

“We recognize that there’s more staffing need there’s more community outreach need so there’s many other factors in the humane society operation to fund to provide that service that’s needed,” Harlingen Assistant City Manager Josh Ramirez said.

Ramirez says this will provide education, staffing, and care.

However, the biggest challenge is hiring the animal expert.

“Veterinarians are a hot commodity right now most veterinarians that finish school go elsewhere,” Ramirez said.

Leaders say this effort will leave a huge impact for pets and their owners.

“There’s more pets in the neighborhoods there are more pets being rendered to the shelter and we want to take the approach from trying to save the pets instead of killing more pets,” Ramirez said.

“So on average since 2020 we’ve done at least 15-hundred to 35-hundred surgeries in our shelter for the community every single year and so we want to double that,” Quintanilla said.