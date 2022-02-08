BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is home to U.S-Mexico history, and there are organizations looking to continue the preservation of those historic sites.

The Palo Alto Battlefield Historic National Park is hoping to acquire the original Fort Brown site now located on the abandoned Fort Brown Golf Course in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Historical Association (BHA) asked supporters through a Facebook post on Saturday to call the offices of U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Filemon Vela of Texas’ 34th congressional district to push for the park’s expansion.

Vice president of the BHA Dr. Tony Knopp said this is the last piece needed in the story of the battles at Palo Alto.

“We’re looking forward to adding the final part to the story by adding the Fort Brown, the original dirt Fort Brown, into the whole national park schema,” said Knopp.

U.S. troops were led by General Zachary Taylor and constructed Fort Brown entirely out of dirt, according to Knopp.

“When the American forces came down they started to build a fort, a dirt fort because that’s all there was, was dirt,” said Knopp.

Knopp who is also an emeritus professor of history at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley explained the fort is important to the history of the United States.

“Very important because the battles that occurred down here initiated the war between the United States and Mexico,” said Knopp.

Congressman Vela filed House of Representatives Bill 268 in January 2021 requesting the Fort Brown site be added to the National Park Service.

BHA Executive Director Tara Putegnat published letters written to Congressman Vela expressing support to H.R. 268, and another to Senator Cornyn asking for his support.

Knopp said preserving national history is critical to understanding where we are from.

“To tell the story of our past, to understand why we’re at where we’re at right now, and how it came about,” said Knopp.