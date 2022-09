LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hispanic culture is known for lively music and the fiesta celebrations! One Valley school is focusing on keeping the tradition of conjunto music alive.

Palmview High School’s named their band “La Tradicion,” which translates to “tradition” in English.

If you want to listen to La Tradicion’s music, you can visit the high school’s website to watch the music videos featuring the current and past group members.