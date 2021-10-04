Hispanic Heritage Month: Mariachi singer brings new listeners from across the globe

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some people want to be the next Shakira, Daddy Yankee, or even Bad Bunny.

For one Rio Grande Valley talent with almost 70 million views on YouTube, she’s bringing in old-school mariachi music and attracting new listeners.

“Ever since I pretty much started talking at three years old, I was just so inclined to music and singing,” Gonzalez said. “I’m gonna be a singer, I’m gonna make it.”

From a young age, Beatriz Gonzalez knew she was going to be a singer, sharing her talent with the world all behind the microphone. They’re lyrics she’s proud to sing and rhythms she has in her blood.

Her family is from Reynosa, she’s a first-generation American, now representing the Rio Grande Valley through her music.

“I feel great about who I am and where I’m from,” Gonzalez said. “I want to make my family proud. I also want to let people know that it is possible, everything is possible, you just got to get to it. You got to work hard, you can’t be complaining.”

She’s been working hard for years, signing with record labels, and making albums of her own. “I have accomplished a lot, and I can’t believe it. I just keep looking forward, so it’s like a never-ending motivation.” Gonzalez said.

Her faithful fans are part of that everlasting motivation. When she’s not behind the microphone recording a song, she’s on the radio at ULTRA 104.9 in McAllen.

“I mean, it’s an honor for me, you know, just to say that people accept me for who I am and where I’m from,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a beautiful thing, it’s so fulfilling. If you have that dream, believe, trust and have faith.”