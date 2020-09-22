Hispanic Heritage art exhibit on display

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the city has set up a new art exhibit inspired by the Mexican American Culture.

The art is from Mauricio Silerio, a Mexican photographer.

“For those of us that live in the Valley that are Hispanic, the majority of us are Mexican American. We thought it was a great opportunity to reach out to our artists community and Mexico. We’re really excited to be able to celebrate the work,” said Elizabeth Suarez Director of Aviation.

The images feature ‘Dia de los Muertos’ and colorful Pueblo images of Hispanic communities.