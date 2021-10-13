‘Hiring Red, White & You!:’ Statewide veterans job fair to visit RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Workforce Commission will host a statewide job fair, and some of its locations fall in the Rio Grande Valley.

This year marks the tenth “Hiring Red, White & You!,” the annual veteran hiring event. All events will be on Thursday, Nov.4, it will also be held virtually.

Employers do not have to pay and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information and to register.

In the Upper Valley, the job fair will be hosted at the McAllen Convention Center. Early admission begins at 9 a.m., and is for transitioning service members, veterans, and spouses. The job fair opens to the public at 10 a.m., the event ends at 2 p.m.

In Cameron County, the job fair will be at the Brownsville Events Center, early admission starts at 8 a.m.. The event opens to the public at 9 a.m., and ends at noon.

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which is where they receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits.

For more information about the state-wide job fair, or to sign up as an employer, click here.