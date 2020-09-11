Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Hike and bike trail expansion set for Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas – A trail expansion is coming to the Arroyo Colorado Hike and Bike Trail in Harlingen.

City officials say the project will consist of a 1.6 mile trail that runs along the Arroyo and goes into Dixieland Park in Harlingen.

The new trail will be part of the one mile trail already in place. Funding comes from a grant awarded by the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation.

Harlingen Assistant City Manager Carlos Sanchez said, “The extension of the project is going to continue moving that trail to the west, almost to the point where it meets Dixieland Road.”

Construction on the new portion of the trail will begin in early October and will last until May 2021.

