Highway sign display message contest open through December

Attention witty writers: If you have a knack for traffic-themed quips, you may have a chance to get your words on screens across Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is holding a contest to determine what phrases will be displayed on their digital highway signs that are seen across the state.

Submissions are being entered throughout Texas until December 8. The Top 10 phrases will be posted on social media where the public will vote for a winner. The Top 3 phrases with the most votes will deemed the winners.

In order to enter, phrases must meet the following criteria:

The message must bring awareness to the dangers of common driver mistakes such as distracted driving, impaired driving, not using seat belts, speeding, etc.

#Hashtags, phone numbers, and website addresses are not allowed. No offensive language.

Signs accommodate 2 slides, each with 3 lines and up to 15 characters per line.

