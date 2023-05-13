LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of Transportation and local police have closed Highway 100 near Laguna Heights because of the damaged caused by an early morning tornado.

The Port Isabel Police Department says no traffic will be allowed through Laguna Heights. all traffic on Highway 100 will be stopped and forced to turn around and return towards Los Fresnos. Anyone wanting to travel to the South Padre Island area will have to go through Highway 48.

Laguna Vista Police will be stopping all traffic on Highway 100 and FM 510 and rerouting all traffic towards Los Fresnos.

TxDOT says crews are removing debris from the highway.

The Port Isabel Event Center has been opened as an emergency shelter for anyone needing a warm and dry place to stay. It is located at 309 Railroad St.

