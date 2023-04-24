RAYMONDVILLE, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Heavy storms hit the Valley on Sunday, causing damage in some areas.

The Northstar Apartments in Raymondville is one building that sustained some damage due to strong winds.

Sheet metal from an abandoned structure next to the complex blew off and led to some broken windows and damage to vehicles as well as debris everywhere.

ValleyCentral spoke with one resident who described her experience.

“I heard a noise like a train, and I said, why would a train be coming? So I opened the door, and I saw the abandoned compress, and all is saw was a gust, was a funnel, and all the sheet metal coming through,” resident Mary Tristan said.

Residents were urged to stay indoors as the storm passed.

Most of the damage was caused by strong winds.

Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar and his deputies were assessing damage, ensuring roads are clear and residents are safe.

“We had several deputies going throughout the county making sure that the roadways were safe and clear of any kind of debris or obstruction that may pose any kind of danger to motorists. And other than that, we were just making sure that we could get an assessment done of any kind of damages throughout the county,” Salazar said.

Aside from tree limbs and loss of power in some locations, Sheriff Salazar said there wasn’t much more damage.