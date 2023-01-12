EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Critical fire weather conditions contributed to a grassfire that happened Thursday morning in Edinburg.

The fire happened at 11:05 a.m. between Owassa Road, between Sugar and Jackson Roads, Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider confirmed with ValleyCentral.

“The cause of the fire was because of a power line snapping and setting the grass on fire,” Snider said. “We had high winds today. I don’t know what the condition of the electrical lines are, but it snapped and came down.”

Snider told ValleyCentral the fire was contained with no damages and no one was injured.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning was issued Thursday for cities throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire, the NWS states on their website.