High tides prompt temporary closure of beach access areas

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has announced the temporary closure of beach access areas due to weather conditions.

A press release states, effective April 1 at 11 a.m., the following beach access areas will be closed:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

“Waves, tides, and winds call for undrivable land conditions and we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signage at all times,” said Judge Treviño in the release.

Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open.