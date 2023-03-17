BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for leading deputies on a high speed chase. Gilberto Hernandez Jr. ,25, is charged with possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

On Thursday, Border Patrol agents say they saw Hernandez putting big bundles into a vehicle near the area of U.S. Highway 281.

Agents attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly refused and a car chase began.

“Cameron County Sheriff deputies alongside U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Highway Patrol, Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Cameron County Precinct 2 constables engaged in a vehicular pursuit,” said sheriff Eric Garza in a news release.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

Garza said the chase ended at the intersection of the frontage road and 7th Street, where Hernandez was arrested.

Deputies say they found a total of 240.85 pounds of marijuana.