HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed high school juniors on Tuesday to present business ideas in front of a panel of celebrity judges.

The inaugural Shark Tank event allowed high school students a chance to win a scholarship.

The business ideas ranged from embroidery shops to counseling services to healthy snacks.

Randy Bermea, an instructor at Harlingen High School, says this project helps build students’ confidence.

“It is an extremely rare opportunity for these kids,” Bermea said. “Hopefully it transitions, hopefully it grows and hopefully expands to other students in the classroom as well.”

Bermea says the school is planning to continue hosting Shark Tank yearly and have more students participate.

“This has been an amazing opportunity,” Briana Cavazos, junior at Harlingen High School said. “It’s really helped me you know, make connections and network and just overall grow as an individual.”