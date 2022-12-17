MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two high school students participating in a Community Health Fair in Mission are being praised by local officials after a health screening revealed a couple was in need of immediate medical attention.

Lindsey Gonzalez and Adriana De La Garza, health science students from Mission Veterans Memorial High School, were helping conduct blood-pressure checks and glucose checks at the Community Health Fair when a couple approached the health booth for a screening.

Gonzalez and De La Garza each noticed that the couple’s screenings looked “out of place” and immediately notified their instructor.

Martha Medina, the instructor of the health science program at VMHS, stated the couple’s screening numbers were of “serious concern” and “needed immediate attention.”

Arrangements were made for the couple that included doctors’ appointments to address potentially life-threatening conditions.

“By taking the correct readings and follow-up actions, these students could have just saved the lives of these two individuals – who weren’t aware that their readings were that big of a deal since they were not feeling bad,” Medina said.

Both students expressed relief that they were in the right place at the right time.

“I am just glad that they came in and got it checked out, and that they got referred to a doctor here locally,” said Gonzalez.

“It is pretty nice that we are helping someone,” De La Garza said.

The students plan to complete their pharmacy technician certifications and begin working in that field after they graduate in the spring.