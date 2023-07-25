PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At the peak of the pandemic, lumber prices were at an all-time high, reaching a 350%- 400% increase in building supplies.

This year, the prices of lumber are beginning to stabilize compared to previous years.

Jeremy Smith, Head Purchaser and Co-Owner of Matt’s Building Materials says the cost of a sheet of plywood and lumber have been steady.

“We went to $18.19 today. We were sitting at $10 and $12 most of the year,” Smith said.

When prices began to drop, contractors started to buy at a fast rate causing a shortage of lumber materials in the Valley.

Jesus Capetillo, General Contractor with Aztec Home Leveling and Remodeling says the price fluctuation of lumber has created a high demand.

“Yeah, it was definitely more difficult to acquire more wood. Some of the jobs were actually being slowed down in a sense, just because everyone just trying to get that wood,” Capetillo said. “There were some places we got to go; to McCoy’s, we had to go to Lowe’s, we had to go to Home Depot… to obtain the material we needed to get the job done right.”

Capetillo adds some lumber yards had to impose restrictions on how much material contractors could buy.

Shortages were not only in the Valley, but nationwide.

The United States’ largest importer of lumber, Canada, continues to suffer substantial damage due to forest fires.

Texas is beginning to look for alternatives to Canadian lumber.

Smith says, yellow pine lumber, an alternative to Canadian lumber, is milled in the South and would allow contractors and lumberyards to have more supply if needed.