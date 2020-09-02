Hidalgo County Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Sullivan City, one dead

UPDATE: The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is looking for a white newer model Chevy Camaro in connection to a shooting that happened outside Sullivan City, Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra said his office received a call around 2:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting in rural Sullivan City. Sullivan City Police and Hidalgo County deputies responded to the area.

An adult male was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Guerra said a person of interest has been identified, but a name has not been released. The next of kin for the victim has been notified, but a name has not been released at this hour.

Sheriff Guerra said the shooting may have started somewhere else, but investigators are still talking to witnesses to determine more.

If you have any information contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department at 956-383-8114 or 956-668-8477.

