Hidalgo County Sheriff: Murder warrant issued for suspect involved in deadly shooting

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a 1st Degree Felony Murder warrant for a man involved in a deadly shooting that left one dead in Sullivan City.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking for 26-year-old Ricardo Tiscareno Hernandez.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra said his office received a call around 2:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting in rural Sullivan City. Sullivan City Police and Hidalgo County deputies responded to the area.

A man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Alfredo Sandoval, was found with a gunshot wound in the torso and was stabbed in the stomach.

Upon arrival, deputies met with Sullivan City Police Officers who had located a truck with traces of dry blood on the interior of the vehicle and confirmed the Sandoval had been transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Guerra said the shooting may have started somewhere else, but investigators are still talking to witnesses to determine more.

If you have any information contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department at 956-383-8114 or 956-668-8477.