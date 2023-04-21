MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo Early College High School principal Rafael Tinoco filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the City of Hidalgo and other defendants.

In the lawsuit, Tinoco said the Hidalgo Police Department knowingly and maliciously made a false arrest in a failed attempt to bring down certain employees of the Hidalgo Independent School District for political gain.

The lawsuit names as defendants the City of Hidalgo, Texas; Sergio Coronado, the Mayor of the City of Hidalgo; Romeo Rodriguez, the Chief of Police for the Hidalgo Police Department; Raul Cantu, Sergeant at the Hidalgo Police Department; Esteban Lozano, investigator at the Hidalgo Police Department and Guadalupe Amaya.

His attorney J. Francisco Tinoco released the following statement:

“Principal Rafael Tinoco of the Hidalgo Early College High School has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Hidalgo, Texas, its Mayor Sergio Coronado, its Chief of Police Romeo Rodriguez, police officers Raul Cantu and Esteban Lozano, and Guadalupe Amaya, who were each involved in violating Principal Rafael Tinoco’s civil rights. Principal Rafael Tinoco wants nothing more but for the truth to come out and that all of the Defendants in this case be held accountable for their wrongful acts. Principal Rafael Tinoco looks forward to litigating his claims in Federal Court.” J. Francisco Tinoco, Esq., attorney for Rafael Tinoco

In March Rafael Tinoco was arrested on campus on charges of tampering with witness, according to Hidalgo police chief Romeo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he was made aware of the lawsuit, but had not been served with it yet.