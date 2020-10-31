Hidalgo polling location shuts down after election worker tests positive for COVID-19

Poll watchers will be at polling locations watching for voter fraud

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — A polling place in Hidalgo shut down after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the polling place was located at 704 E. Ramon Ayala Drive at Hidalgo City Hall. It was shut down around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Friday is the last day for early voting in Texas.

Officials are planning to disinfect the polling location and other parts of City Hall so that the voting place will be safe for Election Day on Tuesday.

“We recognize the danger of this disease and we also recognize the concerns that voters have about voting this year,” said Yvonne Ramon, Hidalgo County Elections Administrator. “That is why we moved quickly to shut down the affected polling location and redirect voters who wanted to use that location to other polling locations.”

Hidalgo County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in the county.