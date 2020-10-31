countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Hidalgo polling location shuts down after election worker tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Poll watchers will be at polling locations watching for voter fraud

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — A polling place in Hidalgo shut down after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the polling place was located at 704 E. Ramon Ayala Drive at Hidalgo City Hall. It was shut down around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Friday is the last day for early voting in Texas.

Officials are planning to disinfect the polling location and other parts of City Hall so that the voting place will be safe for Election Day on Tuesday.

“We recognize the danger of this disease and we also recognize the concerns that voters have about voting this year,” said Yvonne Ramon, Hidalgo County Elections Administrator. “That is why we moved quickly to shut down the affected polling location and redirect voters who wanted to use that location to other polling locations.”

Hidalgo County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday