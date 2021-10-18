Hidalgo man kills Mission man in Louisiana

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two RGV men were involved in an incident that left one dead in Louisiana.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mission resident Jose Mosqueda, 29, was found dead from a gunshot in Sulpher, Louisiana on Oct. 9.

Detectives spoke with Hidalgo resident Oscar Lucero, 34, who said the two work together and are living in the area for their job.

Lucero told officials that Mosqueda attempted to stab him at his residence, at which point Lucero fired multiple shots at Mosqueda. Lucero suffered a laceration on his shoulder during the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lucero and charged him with 2nd-degree murder.

This case is under investigation.